THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Sow leads UC Santa…

Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UAPB 86-58

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-58 on Wednesday night.

Sow missed just three of 12-shot attempts and grabbed nine rebounds.

Miles Norris and Robinson Idehen each scored 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (3-1). Ajare Sanni scored 12 and Ajay Mitchell distributed 10 assists.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-6). Shawn Williams, who entered averaging 18 points per game, scored eight on 3-for-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up