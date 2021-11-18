Southern goes up against SD

Southern (1-2) vs. South Dakota (1-1) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern (1-2) vs. South Dakota (1-1)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and South Dakota look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a tough road loss in their last game. South Dakota lost 99-50 to Drake on Sunday, while Southern fell 81-63 at Rice on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Jaguars have been led by seniors Jayden Saddler and Tyrone Lyons. Saddler has averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while Lyons has recorded 14 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Coyotes have been led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Xavier Fuller. Perrott-Hunt has averaged 12 points while Fuller has put up 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Saddler has directly created 45 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Dakota has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.4 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams.

