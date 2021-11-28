HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Southeast Mo. plays Montana State

Southeast Mo. plays Montana State

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southeast Missouri (3-3) vs. Montana State (3-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri pays visit to Montana State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Montana State beat Incarnate Word by 19 points on the road, while Southeast Missouri fell 74-68 to Portland.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ERIC: Eric Reed Jr. has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Montana State has 42 assists on 84 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Southeast Missouri has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up