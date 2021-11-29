CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
South Alabama tops Texas A&M-Commerce 69-66

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 11:48 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M-Commerce 69-66 on Monday night.

South Alabama led 69-66 when Diante Smith missed two free throws with 10 seconds left but the Lions’ Alphonso Willis missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jay Jay Chandler had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Alabama (6-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kayo Goncalves added 13 points. Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jairus Roberson had 19 points for the Division II Lions. Willis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Demarcus Demonia had eight rebounds.

