SMU, LMU meet in Jacksonville

Loyola Marymount (2-2) vs. SMU (3-2) , UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and…

Loyola Marymount (2-2) vs. SMU (3-2)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and SMU will meet in a postseason game at UNF Arena in Jacksonville. SMU lost 80-75 in overtime to Missouri in its most recent game, while Loyola Marymount came up short in a 73-45 game against Florida State in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kendric Davis, Marcus Weathers, Emmanuel Bandoumel, Zach Nutall and Tristan Clark have combined to account for 75 percent of SMU’s scoring this season. For Loyola Marymount, Joe Quintana, Eli Scott and Cam Shelton have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s total scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davis has accounted for 44 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. Davis has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mustangs. SMU has 42 assists on 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its past three games while Loyola Marymount has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.