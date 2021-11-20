CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Smith lifts Chattanooga past VCU on late basket

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Malachi Smith made a jump shot with a second remaining to lead Chattanooga to a 56-54 win over VCU on Saturday.

Smith had 20 points to lead the Mocs.

Silvio De Sousa had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Chattanooga (4-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (2-2). Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

