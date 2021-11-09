Sisco scores 16 to lift VMI past Carlow 111-55

Cooper Sisco had 16 points off the bench to lift VMI to a 111-55 win over Carlow on Tuesday night in a season opener.

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cooper Sisco had 16 points off the bench to lift VMI to a 111-55 win over Carlow on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tanner Mans had 14 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Kamdyn Curfman added 13 points and Sean Conway had 12 points.

Marcus Millien had 17 points and six rebounds for the Celtics. Jaden Willis added 10 points.

