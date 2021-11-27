HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Silverio, Cooks lead Hofstra past Detroit 98-84

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:30 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Omar Silverio had a career-high 28 points, Zach Cooks added 20 points and Hofstra beat Detroit 98-84 on Saturday.

Silverio hit 8 of 10 3-pointers. Cooks also had five steals.

Aaron Estrada had 16 points and nine assists for Hofstra (3-4). Jalen Ray added 15 points.

Antoine Davis had 39 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Titans (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak reached five games. Madut Akec added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Johnson had 10 points.

