Sheppard scores 25 to lift Belmont over Iona 72-65

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:39 PM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Sheppard matched his career high with 25 points as Belmont topped Iona 72-65 on Friday night.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points for Belmont (5-2).

Nelly Junior Joseph had 13 points for the Gaels (6-1), whose six-game season-opening win streak came to an end. Walter Clayton Jr. added 13 points.

