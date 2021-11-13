CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
College Basketball

Schofield scores 29, Dixie State tops Southern Utah 83-76

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 12:47 AM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 29 points as Dixie State defeated Southern Utah 83-76 in nonconference play on Friday night.

Frank Staine had 11 points for the Trailblazers (1-1). Cameron Gooden added 10 points and nine assists, while Trevon Allfrey scored 10.

John Knight III had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-1). He also five assists and eight turnovers. Dre Marin added 19 points and six rebounds.

