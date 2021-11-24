THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Samford meets NC A&T…

Samford meets NC A&T in Emerald Coast Classic

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:31 PM

Samford (3-1) vs. NC A&T (1-5)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and NC A&T will meet in the Emerald Coast Classic . Samford beat Oregon State by one point last week, while NC A&T fell to Stanford on Tuesday, 79-65.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Kameron Langley and David Beatty have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GLOVER: Ques Glover has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. NC A&T has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) over its past three games while Samford has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

