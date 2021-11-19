CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Sacred Heart squares off against Fairfield

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Fairfield (1-2) vs. Sacred Heart (2-2)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Sacred Heart both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home on Tuesday. Sacred Heart earned a 109-49 win over Fisher College, while Fairfield won easily 110-55 over Medgar Evers.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield’s Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik and Jesus Cruz have combined to account for 36 percent of all Stags scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

