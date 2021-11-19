CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Sac State plays UC San Diego

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

UC San Diego (3-0) vs. Sacramento State (2-1)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Sacramento State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Sacramento State earned a 58-57 road win over Cal Poly on Monday, while UC San Diego walked away with a 97-60 blowout win at home against San Diego Christian on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC San Diego’s Toni Rocak, Jake Killingsworth and Matt Gray have collectively scored 33 percent of all Tritons scoring this season.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

