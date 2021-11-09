CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Rutgers welcomes Lehigh in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:31 AM

Lehigh (0-0) vs. Rutgers (0-0)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers gets its 2021-22 season going by hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Lehigh went 4-11 last year, while Rutgers ended up 16-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Rutgers went 5-1 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and giving up 63.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

