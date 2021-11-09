CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Robb lifts Eastern Kentucky…

Robb lifts Eastern Kentucky past Georgetown (KY) 93-63

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Cooper Robb scored 21 points as Eastern Kentucky routed Georgetown (Ky.) 93-63 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Michael Moreno had 15 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Tariq Balogun added 11 points and Braxton Beverly had seven assists.

Derrin Boyd had 15 points for the Tigers. Kyran Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Drew LaMont had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up