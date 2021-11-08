Providence begins 2021-22 campaign against Fairfield

Fairfield (0-0) vs. Providence (0-0) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence gets its…

Fairfield (0-0) vs. Providence (0-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence gets its 2021-22 season going by hosting the Fairfield Stags. Fairfield went 10-17 last year, while Providence ended up 13-13.

PREVIOUSLY: Providence put up 97 points and prevailed by 41 over Fairfield when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Stags gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 61 per matchup. Providence went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 74.5 points and allowing 70.3 per game in the process.

