Princeton meets S. Carolina in Asheville

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Princeton (1-0) vs. South Carolina (1-0)

, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and South Carolina will meet in a postseason game at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. South Carolina earned a 78-60 win over South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game, while Princeton got a 94-28 blowout win against Rutgers-Camden in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

