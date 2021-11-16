CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Portland St. squares off against George Fox

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

George Fox vs. Portland State (1-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings are set to battle the Bruins of Division III George Fox. Portland State is coming off a 100-44 win at home against Evergreen State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: James Jean-Marie has averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds this year for Portland State. Complementing Jean-Marie is Marlon Ruffin, who is averaging 14.5 points per game.JUMP SHOTS FOR JAMES: George Fox’s James Moore has attempted nine 3-pointers this season, hitting 44.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 0-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Vikings scored 65 points per contest across those three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

