Pitt gets 2021-22 season underway against The Citadel

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

The Citadel (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh (0-0)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the The Citadel Bulldogs. The Citadel went 13-12 last year, while Pittsburgh ended up 10-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. The Citadel went 3-0 against teams outside its conference, while Pittsburgh went 4-1 in such games.

