Pierre scores 20 to carry Rice past Southern 81-63

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:14 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre had 20 points as Rice defeated Southern 81-63 on Tuesday night.

Max Fiedler had 17 points for Rice (2-1). Travis Evee added 15 points. Chris Mullins had 13 points.

Tyrone Lyons had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-2). Jayden Saddler added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

