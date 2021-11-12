CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Phillips leads UNC Wilmington past Guilford 77-68

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:53 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 15 points as UNC Wilmington beat Guilford 77-68 on Friday night.

Jaylen Sims had 13 points and eight rebounds for UNC Wilmington (1-1). Jaylen Fornes added 11 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Liam Ward had 23 points for the Quakers. Julius Burch added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Gore had 10 points and eight assists.

