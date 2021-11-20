CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past Evansville 75-59

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Darius Perry registered 15 points as Central Florida beat Evansville 75-59 on Saturday.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for Central Florida (4-0). Tyem Freeman added 11 points.

Shamar Givance had 14 points and six assists for the Purple Aces (2-3). Noah Frederking added 12 points and Jawaun Newton had 10 points.

