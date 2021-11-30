Penn looks to knock off No. 6 Nova

No. 6 Villanova (4-2) vs. Penn (3-6) Palestra, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Villanova looks to…

No. 6 Villanova (4-2) vs. Penn (3-6)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Villanova looks to give Penn its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Penn’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 17 Villanova Wildcats 78-75 on Dec. 11, 2018. Villanova has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following a win over La Salle last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jordan Dingle has averaged 17.4 points to lead the way for the Quakers. Jonah Charles has complemented Dingle and is putting up 10.7 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Justin Moore, who is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 46.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Penn is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Quakers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Penn has 40 assists on 67 field goals (59.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Villanova has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.8 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Penn defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

