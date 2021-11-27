HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Patterson scores 22 to…

Patterson scores 22 to lead Montana St. past UIW 83-64

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Patterson scored a career-high 22 points and Montana State beat Incarnate Word 83-64 on Saturday.

Patterson shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Xavier Bishop scored 19 points and distributed seven assists for Montana State (3-3).

Amin Adamu scored 11 and Jubrile Belo snared 11 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Johnny Hughes III scored 25 points for the Cardinals (0-6) and Dylan Hayman scored 12.

Robert Glasper, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, scored six points on 3-for-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up