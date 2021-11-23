THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Painter scores 17 to lead Delaware over Fordham 81-71

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 10:20 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Painter posted 17 points as Delaware topped Fordham 81-71 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points for Delaware (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Kevin Anderson added 11 points. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 15 points for the Rams (3-3). Chuba Ohams added 12 points and eight rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had 10 points.

