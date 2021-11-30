OU looks to knock off No. 14 Florida

No. 14 Florida (6-0) vs. Oklahoma (6-1) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

No. 14 Florida (6-0) vs. Oklahoma (6-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Florida looks to give Oklahoma its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Oklahoma’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers 91-90 on Feb. 13. Florida has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Cal, Ohio State and Troy last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves has averaged 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Gators, Colin Castleton has averaged 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 11.8 points.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 47.7.

STINGY DEFENSE: Florida has held opposing teams to 55.7 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

