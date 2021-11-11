CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Oregon State visits Iowa State

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Oregon State (1-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Iowa State both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State went 5-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Beavers gave up 67.1 points per game while scoring 71.9 per outing. Iowa State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 68.2 points and allowing 75.8 per game in the process.

