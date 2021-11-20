Ole Miss, Boise State meet in Charleston Classic

Boise State (2-2) vs. Mississippi (3-1) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State (2-2) vs. Mississippi (3-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Mississippi will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Mississippi earned a 74-56 win over Elon in its most recent game, while Boise State got an 82-62 blowout win against Temple in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Jarkel Joiner is putting up 16.3 points to lead the way for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield has complemented Joiner and is maintaining an average of 11.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Emmanuel Akot, who is averaging 15.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Akot has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last three games. Akot has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 53 assists on 93 field goals (57 percent) over its past three matchups while Boise State has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MWC teams. The Broncos have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.