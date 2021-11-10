CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Ognacevic scores 30, leads Lipscomb past Birmingham-Southern

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:42 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had a career-high 30 points as Lipscomb topped Division III-member Birmingham-Southern 105-98 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Ognacevic made 17 of 18 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Ahsan Asadullah had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Lipscomb. KJ Johnson added 15 points. Tommy Murr had 11 points.

Christian Stewart had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers. Cameron Glover added 16 points. Luke Touliatos had 10 points.

