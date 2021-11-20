CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » ODU, Penn meet in Conway

ODU, Penn meet in Conway

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Penn (2-4) vs. Old Dominion (2-3)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn is set to take on Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Old Dominion lost 73-60 to East Carolina in its most recent game, while Penn fell 72-60 against Davidson in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Old Dominion’s Kalu Ezikpe has averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds while C.J. Keyser has put up 12 points. For the Quakers, Jordan Dingle has averaged 20 points while Jelani Williams has put up 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dingle has directly created 41 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Penn’s Jonah Charles has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 36 percent of them, and is 14 for 39 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Quakers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 31 assists on 60 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while Penn has assists on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn has scored 74.7 points and allowed 72 points over its last three games. Old Dominion has managed 58.3 points and given up 69.3 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

