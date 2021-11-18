NW State hosts La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (2-1) vs. Northwestern State (1-3) Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts…

Louisiana Tech (2-1) vs. Northwestern State (1-3)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Louisiana Tech in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Monday. Louisiana Tech blew out Jarvis Christian by 30 at home, while Northwestern State fell to SMU on the road, 95-48.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman has averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds while Cedric Garrett has put up seven points and five rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while Isaiah Crawford has put up 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Across four games this season, Northwestern State’s Coleman has shot 65.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Southland teams. The Demons have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.