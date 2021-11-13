CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Northern Iowa goes for first win vs Dubuque

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Dubuque vs. Northern Iowa (0-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Spartans of Division III Dubuque. Northern Iowa lost 71-57 loss at home to Vermont in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow have collectively scored 50 percent of all Panthers points this season.AWESOME AUSTIN: In two appearances this season, Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe has shot 75 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers offense put up 72.5 points per contest across those four contests.

