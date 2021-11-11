CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Duke faces…

No. 9 Duke faces off against Army

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Army (1-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Army in an early season matchup. Army blew out New Paltz by 31 at home in its last outing. Duke is coming off a 79-71 win in New York over Kentucky in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Army went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Black Knights gave up 68.6 points per game while scoring 71.2 per contest. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up