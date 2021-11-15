CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
No. 19 Ohio State balanced in 89-58 win over Bowling Green

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 8:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58 on Monday night.

After escaping with closer-than-expected wins in their first two games, the Buckeyes started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.

Ohio State (3-0) opened with a 24-4 run and took a 41-18 lead into halftime.

The Buckeyes shot 51% from the floor, hitting 12 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. Their bench contributed 39 points, spearheaded by Johnson.

The Falcons (1-2) never found a rhythm, shooting a 25.8% in the first half before finishing at 39%. Ohio State led by as much as 42 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Bowling Green: The Falcons were ice cold and also overpowered on the boards 43-32.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their most complete game of the season after both Akron and Niagara hung around. But the Buckeyes also had a season-high 11 turnovers Monday.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: Hosts Norfolk State on Friday.

Ohio State: Plays at Xavier on Thursday.

