CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 18 UNC takes…

No. 18 UNC takes on Charleston

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) vs. College of Charleston (3-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Each team won at home in their last game. College of Charleston earned a 79-72 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday, while North Carolina emerged with a 94-87 win over Brown on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Meeks, Dimitrius Underwood, Dalton Bolon and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 46 percent of all Cougars points this season.MIGHTY MANEK: Brady Manek has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: College of Charleston has scored 90.3 points per game and allowed 74.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 90.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up