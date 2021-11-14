CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 17 Georgia Tech…

No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45 on Sunday.

After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. Georgia Tech led 24-19 at halftime.

The Bruins (2-1) regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney’s 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont’s deficit to 45-43.

But Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 points down the stretch and Lorela Cubaj made 3 of 4 fouls shots and Belmont went cold and failed to score in the last four minutes.

Cubaj finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets had 16 assists on their 21-made baskets.

Destinee Wells scored 18 points for Belmont and Tuti Jones scored 12 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up