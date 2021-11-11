CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 17 Georgia Tech women cruise to win over Kennesaw St.

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 9:51 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored 12 points with 15 rebounds and Eylia Love added 11 points and No. 17-ranked Georgia Tech beat Kennesaw State 72-45 Thursday night.

Nerea Hermosa’s layup with 8:13 left in the first quarter made it 6-4 for Georgia Tech (2-0) and the Yellow Jackets led for the remainder.

The Yellow Jackets only allowed Kennesaw State to reach double digits in scoring in the final quarter and owned a 45-30 rebounding advantage

Amani Johnson scored 12 points and Alexis Poole 10 for the Owls (1-1). Kennesaw State shot 33.3% (18 for 54), missed all six 3-points attempts and went 9 for 18 at the foul line.

