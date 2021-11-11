CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 16 Arkansas meets Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb (0-1) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (1-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Gardner-Webb in an early season matchup. Gardner-Webb fell short in a 64-58 game at UNLV on Wednesday. Arkansas is coming off a 74-61 win at home over Mercer on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.1 points per game last season. The Razorbacks offense put up 84.2 points per matchup en route to an 11-2 record against non-SEC competition. Gardner-Webb went 1-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

