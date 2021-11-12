No. 14 Alabama pulls away 104-88 over South Dakota State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to lead No. 14 Alabama to…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to lead No. 14 Alabama to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State on Friday night.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) parlayed several second-half flurries into a comfortable win after the Jackrabbits (1-1) kept it to within one early.

They couldn’t keep up with Quinerly, Shackelford & Co. when Alabama was able to turn up the tempo and start making its 3-pointers.

Keon Ellis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Darius Miles had 13 and seven-foot freshman Charles Bediako scored 12 points. Miles was 3 for 3 from 3-point range in the first half while the rest of the team hit 2 of 18.

Quinerly also had eight assists.

Noah Freidel led five South Dakota State scorers in double figures with 23 points. Douglas Wilson scored 12 despite playing just 13 minutes before fouling out. Alex Arians and Zeke Mayo also scored 12 apiece and Baylor Scheierman added 10.

Like Alabama as a whole, Quinerly didn’t have a hot shooting night but kept firing away. He made 4 of 15 3-pointers.

It was a one-point game until Alabama made three 3-pointers in a quick 13-2 spurt to make it 54-42 early in the second half. The Tide answered every rally attempt from there.

Alabama missed its first four free throw attempts and didn’t make any until Ellis hit two with just over 7 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota St: The preseason favorite to win an eighth Summit League regular-season title in 10 years kept it close much of the way, but couldn’t quite keep up the pace.

Alabama: The Tide, which won the opener 93-64 over Louisiana Tech, had a much harder time partly because the 3-pointers weren’t falling early. Alabama went 13 of 40 but did make 8 of 19 after the half.

GARY HURT

Alabama forward Juwan Gary appeared to injure his right leg in the first half and didn’t return. He was helped to the locker room after sprawling out next to the Tide bench.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: At Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

Alabama: Hosts South Alabama on Tuesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.