CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Illinois gets…

No. 11 Illinois gets guards back, beats Arkansas State 92-53

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — No. 11 Illinois welcomed guards Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier back into the lineup Friday night, and overwhelmed Arkansas State in a 92-53 blowout.

Curbelo finished with eight points, seven assists and four rebounds for Illinois (2-0), while Frazier, who returned from a shoulder injury, added 12 points and four rebounds.

Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves (1-1) with 13 points, while Arkansas transfer Desi Sills added eight points.

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins scored 17 points, had a career-high 12 rebounds and four assists, while Jacob Grandison finished with 17 points.

Curbelo, who returned from a concussion, made his presence felt early on, making four first-half assists. One was a lob to a streaking Hawkins for an open dunk and another was a no-look pass over his shoulder to Omar Payne, who slammed it home.

The Illini started the game with an 18-4 run, while Arkansas State started 2 of 11 from the field.

Illinois finished the first half on an 18-2 run, and went into the break with a 48-26 lead and a 15-2 edge in transition points.

BIG PICTURE: Illinois heads into the Gavitt Tipoff Games next week with plenty of confidence in its lineup, even with star center Kofi Cockburn set to miss out due to his three-game suspension.

UP NEXT:

Illinois: At Marquette on Monday.

Arkansas State: Hosts Central Baptist College on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up