No. 10 Louisville women top CSU 71-56 for 5th straight win

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 5:41 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Ahlana Smith and Kianna Smith led hot-shooting No. 10 Louisville with 11 points apiece as the Cardinals won their fifth straight by beating Colorado State 71-56 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (5-1) shot 52.8% from the floor in a contest they never trailed. Emily Engstler drained a 3-pointer 1:37 into the game and the Cardinals steadily pulled away, leading by as many as 21 points.

Engstler finished with 10 points and eight boards.

Colorado State (5-1) was led by Sydney Mech and Karly Murphy with 12 points apiece.

NO. 19 UCLA 73, ST. JOHN’S 65

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Iimar’i Thomas scored eight of her 19 points in the last six-plus minutes and UCLA broke away late to beat St. John’s at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Charisma Osborne also scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (4-2), who salvaged a win after back-to-back losses to Kent State and South Dakota State.

Leilani Correa scored 17 points and Danielle Patterson scored 12 with 10 rebounds for St. John’s (3-4).

