No. 1 Gonzaga meets Alcorn State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Alcorn State (0-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (2-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Gonzaga won at home over Texas 86-74, while Alcorn State fell 62-58 at Portland.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have combined to score 31 percent of all Braves points this season.TOUGH TO DEFEND DREW: Across two appearances this year, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has shot 64.5 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Alcorn State’s Henry has attempted four 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 63.7 points per game and allowed 72 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 91.5 points per game.

