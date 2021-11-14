No. 1 Gonzaga meets Alcorn State

Alcorn State (0-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (2-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Alcorn State (0-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (2-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Gonzaga won at home over Texas 86-74, while Alcorn State fell 62-58 at Portland.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have combined to score 31 percent of all Braves points this season.TOUGH TO DEFEND DREW: Across two appearances this year, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has shot 64.5 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Alcorn State’s Henry has attempted four 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 63.7 points per game and allowed 72 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 91.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.