Home » College Basketball » Nicholls St. beats Southwestern…

Nicholls St. beats Southwestern Christian 87-58

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:36 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon scored 22 points, Devante Carter added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Nicholls State easily beat Southwestern Christian 87-58 on Saturday.

Pierce Spencer had 11 points for Nicholls State (5-3). Latrell Jones added 11 points.

Derek Dantzler-Fulner had 16 points for the Eagles. Luiz Machado Jr. added 10 points. Ronald Moore had 7 points and three rebounds.

___

___

