Nelson leads N. Kentucky over E. Michigan 74-73

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:37 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Bryson Langdon scored inside with 7.9 seconds left and Adrian Nelson registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Eastern Michigan 74-73 on Thursday night.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (2-1). Chris Brandon added 11 points.

Monty Scott had 21 points for the Eagles (1-2). Noah Farrakhan scored a career-high 21 points but missed a game-winning jumper with a second to play. Nathan Scott had 15 points.

