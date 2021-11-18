Nebraska goes up against Idaho State

Idaho State (1-2) vs. Nebraska (1-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and…

Idaho State (1-2) vs. Nebraska (1-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and Nebraska look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses in their last game. Nebraska lost 77-69 at home to Creighton on Tuesday, while Idaho State fell 77-51 to Seattle on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bengals are led by Tarik Cool and Robert Ford III. Cool has averaged 12 points and four rebounds while Ford has put up 10.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens, who are averaging 16.3 and 20 points, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Verge has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

CAREFUL CORNHUSKERS: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on just 13.6 percent of its possessions, the 18th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.7 percent of all Idaho State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

