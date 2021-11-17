CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » NC A&T goes for…

NC A&T goes for first win vs Greensboro

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Greensboro vs. NC A&T (0-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. NC A&T lost 56-54 at South Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Kameron Langley and David Beatty have combined to score 56 percent of all Aggies points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Through three games, NC A&T’s Marcus Watson has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 63.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

A YEAR AGO: NC A&T scored 91 points and prevailed by 46 over Greensboro when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 2-9 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies offense put up 67.8 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up