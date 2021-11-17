NC A&T goes for first win vs Greensboro

Greensboro vs. NC A&T (0-3) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T…

Greensboro vs. NC A&T (0-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. NC A&T lost 56-54 at South Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Kameron Langley and David Beatty have combined to score 56 percent of all Aggies points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Through three games, NC A&T’s Marcus Watson has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 63.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

A YEAR AGO: NC A&T scored 91 points and prevailed by 46 over Greensboro when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 2-9 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies offense put up 67.8 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.