Navy goes up against Furman Sunday

Furman goes up against Navy in an early season matchup.

Navy (1-2) vs. Furman (3-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes up against Navy in an early season matchup. Furman won at home over Radford 81-64 on Friday, while Navy fell 77-60 at Louisville on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mike Bothwell, Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 69 percent of all Paladins scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Carter Jr. has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Furman offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Paladins 16th nationally. Navy has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65.2 possessions per game (ranked 303rd).

