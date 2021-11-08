CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » N. Texas begins campaign…

N. Texas begins campaign against Oklahoma Christian

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oklahoma Christian vs. North Texas (0-0)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Oklahoma Christian. North Texas went 18-10 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Mean Green scored 70.8 points per matchup in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up