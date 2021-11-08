N. Texas begins campaign against Oklahoma Christian

Oklahoma Christian vs. North Texas (0-0) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas…

Oklahoma Christian vs. North Texas (0-0)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Oklahoma Christian. North Texas went 18-10 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Mean Green scored 70.8 points per matchup in those nine contests.

