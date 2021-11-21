N. Arizona looks to sweep UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-2) Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-2)

Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona goes for the season sweep over Texas Rio Grande Valley after winning the previous matchup in South Padre Island. The teams last played on Nov. 20, when the Lumberjacks shot 49.2 percent from the field en route to a two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Mike Adewunmi, Ricky Nelson and Marek Nelson have combined to score 42 percent of all Vaqueros scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Johnson has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Vaqueros. Northern Arizona has an assist on 54 of 90 field goals (60 percent) over its past three games while Texas Rio Grande Valley has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley has attempted the second-most free throws among all WAC teams. The Vaqueros have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.

