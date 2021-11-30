MVSU hopes to end skid vs North Alabama

Mississippi Valley State (0-4) vs. North Alabama (3-3) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley…

Mississippi Valley State (0-4) vs. North Alabama (3-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on North Alabama. Mississippi Valley State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. North Alabama is coming off an 81-69 win over Alabama State on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: The Delta Devils are led by Robert Carpenter and Caleb Hunter. Carpenter is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Hunter is putting up 11.8 points per game. The Lions have been led by Daniel Ortiz and Jamari Blackmon, who have combined to score 20.9 points per outing.CLUTCH CARPENTER: Carpenter has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 55.3 points per game and allowed 90.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has an assist on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 34 of 54 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Alabama has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.5 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

